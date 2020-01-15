Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall explained how media bias works during an appearance on The Young Turks with Cenk Uygur, Tuesday, in light of press campaigns against 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“I think that that’s a fairly easy thing to predict, that the wind always blows harder at the top of the totem pole. So if Bernie is getting lead of the polls, he’s gonna get the most critique,” declared Hall, noting, “Of course there’s sort of institutional biases.”

“A good friend of mine pointed out how Pete Buttigieg is sort of the establishment’s support of corporate media, and Bernie is sort of the classic internet-supported, organic, disintermediated support. That said … the biggest bias the media has generally is that of conflict,” he continued. “It’s not necessarily an ideological bias, it’s one that is, you know, where is the bleeding that will lead, so to speak. Where can we find the fight? And this fell in their lap.”

“As I said, Bernie and Elizabeth Warren both are fighting — Bernie’s got 20 percent of Iowa poll… Elizabeth Warren I think is at 18 percent — they’re cannibalizing each other,” Hall proclaimed. “If one of them were to get the other, that would be stunning. That would be 38 percent of the vote, basically.”

Hall added, “We’re in this weird space where journalists are so eager to report on something that they’ve heard. MJ Lee reported this for CNN. And to their credit, just before like the 7 o’clock hour, Erin Burnett on CNN revealed and sort of admitted that she reported this basically purely from Elizabeth Warren’s take.”

“Now, is that sourced? Or can we really source someone’s opinion? No. But they sort of admitted that they just sort of like went with Elizabeth Warren’s like… I wouldn’t say propaganda, but her feelings,” he concluded. “And in a post-modern world, feelings aren’t news.”

Watch above via TYT.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]