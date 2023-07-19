Mediaite’s Tommy Christopher Torches Media And White House Press For ‘Trying to Kneecap’ VP Kamala Harris

Mediaite writer Tommy Christopher torched the media and White House Press Corps for “trying to kneecap” VP Kamala Harris and her political future.

Christopher was featured as a guest on Roland Martin Unfiltered, during which host Roland Martin opened one segment by asking Christopher about “whiny-assed Democrats” complaining about President Joe Biden, his age, and the presumptive heir to his leadership role of the Democratic party.

“I love what Biden says when people talk about his age. He says, ‘Watch me now,'” Christopher opened. “These people, even like when they’re trying to push somebody good, like Gavin Newsom …who else do you have that can actually win now?”

“Nobody else polls above like, you know, a room temperature than Joe Biden,” Christopher noted before praising the sitting president. “The guy has done a fantastic job. A phenomenal job. You know, what is it, 13 million jobs created? Unemployment at 3.4%. He had a bad deal with inflation because of the pandemic. But, you know, every other country had worse inflation, which sort of proves that it wasn’t him; it was the world.”

Christopher then pivoted to what he saw as the media “maligning our vice president and sort of trying to kneecap her because, you know, she’s the vice president. She’s next in line.”

Harris has been a lightning rod for criticism, mainly from the right, but she has also had several challenging news cycles regarding her management style in mainstream outlets.

A long-time White House Press Corps veteran, Christopher revealed that he has archived official White House emails going back to the Obama administration. He had checked the number of times a Vice President (under Obama, Trump, and now Biden) had put out an official statement on a significant issue and found the numbers most favorable to Harris.

“I checked under Barack Obama: Vice President Joe Biden put out a solo statement six times in eight years,” he started. “Vice President Mike Pence put out a solo statement five times in four years.” He then asked Martin to guess how many solo statements Vice President Kamala Harris has put out in the past three years, to which Martin guessed 32.

“Thiry freaking six,” Christopher revealed. “So you get all these people out here in the media, and these are White House reporters, and they have the same friggin email that I have. And they say, ‘What does Vice President Harris doing? No, she’s not stepping up the way these others have!'” Christopher said, mocking criticism he’s heard about VP Harris. “What are you talking about?!”

“So, you know,” he concluded. “I think we can all see what’s going on here.”

