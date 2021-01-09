Mediaite Founding Editor Colby Hall told Newsmax’s Carl Higbie on Saturday that the banning of Donald Trump from Twitter is about a violent insurrection at the Capitol, and not a matter of social media bias, as conservatives are framing it.

Higbie began the segment by bringing up the tech purge of the last few days, during with President Trump was permanently banned from Twitter, along with many other accounts including the Team Trump account, and social media app Parler was removed from the Google Play store.

“What’s the chilling effect for conservatives, like from a conservative viewpoint here on social media?” he asked.

“Well I mean, I think conservatives that abide by sort of standard social contract have nothing to worry about,” said Hall. “The issue here is that you know, President Trump was de-platformed from Twitter because it’s the consequences of his behavior.”

“We can’t look at this without first recognizing that there was a violent insurrection in the capital that President Trump you know, is alleged to have helped encourage,” he said.

After Higbie pushed on the issue of Trump’s culpability, the two went back and forth over what Trump said to incite the mob to attack the Capitol. Higbie tried the “he denounced” argument, based on Trump’s perfunctory and stunted remarks about violence, and Hall called him out for that fudging of the record, which ignores in every way everything else Trump said that directly motivated the insurrectionists to violently attack the U.S. government resulting in at least five deaths.

“Dude, the issue isn’t social media,” said Hall. “The issue is that President Trump is up on criminal behavior for encouraging sedition that’s-”

“Oh, criminal?” Higbie interjected incredulously.

“Five deaths!” said Hall. “Absolutely. He led a seditious insurrection against our government, trying to overthrow our government, and is reportedly enjoying it, and he actually almost got Mike Pence killed!”

Higbie turned then to guest Chrissy Clark of the Free Beacon and the two seemed to find the notion of Trump’s responsibility for a deadly riot and threats on the Vice President’s life amusing, as the two returned to talking about the dire seriousness of Trump being banned from a social media site, a circumstance which Chrissy Clark referred to as “the larger picture.”

“What’s happening is that Twitter is going down a slippery slop towards cutting off anybody that is considered spreading quote disinformation,” she said. “But disinformation is no longer an objective term. It’s incredibly subjective to the people on Twitter, that get to pick and choose whatever they want to be on their social media platforms.”

Hall responded with the point, again, that President Trump was banned for a specific, literal, and apparent abuse, an incitement that had a real world consequence, and not over just a nebulous rejection of “conservative” viewpoints, as Clark and Higbie were arguing.

Watch the clip above, courtesy of Newsmax.

