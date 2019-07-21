Megan Rapinoe joined CNN’s Van Jones last night and blasted President Donald Trump over his attacks on the Democratic “squad” in Congress.

Jones asked Rapinoe, “How are you such a big powerhouse of love in the middle of all this nonsense?”

“I don’t do well when I have a frown on my face,” she said. “I think everyone’s exhausted of all the fighting and the sort of negativity.”

Jones asked her what her reaction was to Trump going after the “squad” in Congress. She said, “It’s disgusting, to be honest.”

“To say it’s disappointing, it doesn’t even come close,” Rapinoe added. “I’m just, like, honestly waiting for a racial slur to come out. We’re not far from it at all.”

She noted how even some Republicans have been saying it’s “too far for even us.”

Jones brought up how Rapinoe made it clear she wouldn’t go to the White House but did accept an invite from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. She told Jones she hasn’t been able to talk with her yet, but added there’s people behind the scenes who may be putting something together.

You can watch above, via CNN.

