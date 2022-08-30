Meghan Markle Claims She Was Viewed as a Black Woman Only After She Began Dating Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is back with another episode of her podcast, revealing the role that race played in her life once she began dating her now husband, Prince Harry.

Speaking with singer Mariah Carey on the Tuesday edition of her Archetypes podcast, Markle discussed the use of the term “diva” and their journeys as a mixed race woman in society.

I’d read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed race woman in the world. And her response was her saying, ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’ So she said, because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman. And I think for us, it’s so different because we’re light skinned. You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a White woman. You sort of fit in between. I mean, I’ve — if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband, then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman. Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman and things really shifted.

Listen above via Archetypes.

