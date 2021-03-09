<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Thomas Markle defended the British royal family and his own conduct as he responded to the explosive interview given by his estranged daughter, Meghan Markle, on why she and Prince Harry broke away from Buckingham Palace.

Thomas Markle appeared on Good Morning Britain Tuesday — a broadcast on which, earlier in the day, Piers Morgan walked out in anger at being criticized for his scathing commentary on the Duchess of Sussex. Morgan’s colleague, Susanna Reid, kicked off the interview with Thomas Markle by asking for his reaction to his daughter telling Oprah Winfrey that she felt “betrayed” by his collaborations with the tabloid press.

The Duchess’ father began by offering his side of the story about how his relationship with his daughter fell apart. Claiming he “apologized about what happened at least 100 times or so,” Thomas Markle launched into a justification for his press engagements.

“Bottom line is I’ve never heard back from Meghan or Harry in any way shape or form,” he said. “When they say I’m taking advantage of the press, basically what I do is — because I haven’t heard from them — is I do a story for the press. If I don’t hear from them in 30 days, then I’ll do another story for the press, and I have yet to hear from them. I would love to hear from them.”

When asked why he keeps talking to the press, Thomas Markle replied, “because they’re not talking to me. When they decide to talk to me, I’ll stop talking to the press.”

The interview continued with Markle bashing Prince Harry while explaining how he had photos staged in order to make himself look good before his daughter’s wedding. Reid asked him if he discussed that with his daughter when she confronted him about this before the wedding, and he admitted “I denied it.”

Later, as Markle was asked about how damaging his daughter’s comments are to British monarchy, he disputed the idea that the royal family is racist. This was in response to Meghan Markle’s claim that there were concerned conversations in Buckingham Palace about whether her son, Archie, would have dark skin.

“I have great respect for the royals, and I don’t think the British royal family are racist at all,” he said. “I don’t think the British are racist, I think Los Angeles is racist, California is racist, but I don’t think the Brits are.”

