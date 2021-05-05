Though she didn’t exactly say the words “I’m mad as hell and I’m not going to take it anymore” Meghan McCain channeled fictional character, Howard Beale, Wednesday morning. What got The View co-host so angry? The GOP’s treatment of House Republican chair Liz Cheney and what looks to now be her inevitable dismissal from her party’s Congressional leadership role.

Cheney finds herself currently at odds with former President Donald Trump, and as a result, the majority of his supporters serving both in Congress and in the media. At issue? Trump’s continued lie that the 2020 general election was stolen, and Cheney’s vocal, and increasingly uncommon, calling out of Trump’s baseless allegations.

Audio leaked on Tuesday from a hot mic that recorded House Minority Kevin McCarthy bashing Cheney during an off-air moment that came from a Fox & Friends conversation with Steve Doocy. The audio went viral and was seen as the clearest indication to date that Cheney’s days in House GOP leadership were in fact done. But McCain isn’t buying the hot mic story. Not one bit.

“Well, let’s cut the crap,” she opened. “He wasn’t caught on a hot mic. That was done intentionally. What’s going on is Liz Cheney was already by the way voted in January to stay in her position and overwhelmingly had support to stay when they tried to oust her before. What’s happening is it’s clear — I’ll be a little crass — they’re shivving her for her saying the election wasn’t stolen and refusing to debase herself to Cheeto Jesus.”

And that was just the opener.

She then lamented how lacking she found the current “Trump iteration” of the Republican party, or what she called the “MAGA base of the party.”

“The message that’s being sent by the highest member of Republicans in congress is that women like me and Liz Cheney who refuse to bend the knee to President Trump, but still remain loyal Republicans, we don’t have a place in this party,” she exasperated. “We’re worthless. We’re not worth fighting for to keep. It’s Kafkaesque to spin in this any other way.”

But wait, there’s more!

“I feel very defensive of Liz Cheney,” she continued. “I promise you there’s going to be consequences,” she forewarned her party if Cheney is ousted from her leadership position. “Go ahead in this sausagefest of MAGA up on Capitol Hill! Pull her out and put another woman in who will do anything you want for President Trump.”

“The election wasn’t stolen,” she concluded before mocking Trump supporters with “He’s Jesus.”

“It’s only Trumpism,” she said. “See where this lands us in midterms. I’m absolutely furious.”

Watch above via ABC.

