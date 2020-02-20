Meghan McCain Agrees With Warren That Bloomberg Not Fit To Serve As President: ‘Misogynistic And Racially Charged Comments’

The View’s Meghan McCain agreed with Elizabeth Warren that 2020 rival Michael Bloomberg is not fit to serve as president, before adding that she enjoyed the female senator “rip[ing] out mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.”

McCain began the segment by congratulating the Democratic candidate, “First of all, congratulations last night. I really enjoyed watching you. I really enjoyed watching you rip out mayor Bloomberg’s jugular.

“That’s so nice,” Warren responded.

The View co-host then praised Warren for calling out Bloomberg.

“I, too, take great offense at the idea that you’ve been running for president – all the other candidates have been running for president – for a long time, and you should drop out just because he has billions of dollars,” McCain floated.

“When you compared him to saying that Democrats aren’t going to win the nomination if they have a history of harassing women, I think this is an incredibly strong point. He has a history of both misogynistic and racially charged comments over a long period of time and I believe the media has given him a huge pass on this. I think it’s very confusing for Democrats. Why do you think the media seems to want to give Bloomberg a pass until you rightfully so-called him out last night?” asked McCain.

The 2020 democratic candidate then agreed with the conservative-leaning McCain over frustration regarding Bloomberg spending big on ads and the media giving him a “pass.”

“You know, I think you’re asking the question, Meghan, why do they always seem to give the billionaires extra consideration. Because I think that’s what’s happened here, but you know what I’ll bet he’s doing right now? I’ll bet he’s reaching in his pocket and spending $100 million more on advertising to try to erase everyone’s memory of what happened last night,” Warren fired back.

Warren then dug into policies in which Bloomberg enacted as mayor which disparaged minorities.

“The Democrats should not appoint someone who has a history of embracing racially outrageous practices like stop and frisk and redlining, and we should not have a nominee who has — we don’t know how many times he’s been charged with discrimination against women or with sexual harassment and has just shoveled some of his money in to cover it up,” Warren continued.

Warren then ripped the former New York City mayor for not releasing the nondisclosure agreements between his company and woman who have alleged degrading comments made by Bloomberg – last night on the debate stage.

