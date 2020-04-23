Meghan McCain All But Declares She’s Voting for Biden: One Candidate Helped Me Grieve, the Other Made My Life ‘Living Hell’

Meghan McCain strongly implied she would be voting for former Vice President Joe Biden over Donald Trump during the 2020 presidential election on Wednesday night, telling Bravo’s Andy Cohen, “this really shouldn’t be rocket science for people.”

“So I just had a really long conversation with him a few days ago, like on Saturday, and I love him dearly, I keep telling everyone, I will promise you you will know who I’m voting for,” McCain said of a recent conversation with Biden.

“But it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who has made pain in my life a living hell, and another man who has like literally shepherded me through the grief process, this really shouldn’t be rocket science for people.”

The McCain’s have had a tumultuous relationship with Trump, who infamously said the late Senator John McCain was not a war-hero “because he was captured.” Trump also tweeted months after John McCain’s death to continue to smear his name:

So it was indeed (just proven in court papers) “last in his class” (Annapolis) John McCain that sent the Fake Dossier to the FBI and Media hoping to have it printed BEFORE the Election. He & the Dems, working together, failed (as usual). Even the Fake News refused this garbage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2019

Meghan McCain recently took to Twitter to blast Trump’s post on National Former Prisoner of War Recognition Day, claiming, “No one has forgotten or will ever forget what you said and did. No one.”

Later in the interview, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne asked McCain if she could be Biden’s choice for Vice President considering he did promise to pick a woman. McCain laughed the question off and guessed that Biden would pick someone “more like Kamala [Harris], or someone like that.”

Cohen switched the subject back to who the McCain’s would be voting for in the fall, and asked, “do you think this would be the first Democrat that your family has voted for?”

McCain explained that her parents have a long-lasting relationship with the Bidens and that they actually “met and ended up getting married, in part, because of them.”

She went on to explain that she has her “heart over her head” in many ways and that she is placing a lot of importance on character during the 2020 election.

Watch above, via Bravo.

