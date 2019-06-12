Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin Rip Fox News Biden Health Conspiracies: ‘Coming From the White House’

The View hosts Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin took on the rumors about Joe Biden’s health that are emanating from Fox News, with Hostin saying she thought those rumors were “coming from the White House,” and McCain taking a shot at CNN’s Chris Cillizza for his 2008 coverage of then-candidate John McCain’s health.

On Wednesday morning’s edition of ABC’s The View, discussion of President Donald Trump’s attacks on Biden turned to the implications and rumors about the former veep’s health.

“There’s a lot of things I really hate about primary politics, but one of them is health conspiracies,” McCain said. “I hate it, it happened with my father, it happened with Michele Bachmann, thank you Chris Cillizza, by the way, for doing that to both of them.”

“It happened obviously to Hillary Clinton, it’s now happening to Joe Biden, I think it’s the lowest common denominator, dirtiest form of politics,” McCain continued. “I think I’m both sides we should stop it, I think it’s disgusting, I think it’s actually hurtful, can be very harmful to families in that position.”

She added, “[Trump’s] implication that [Biden]’s slow or whatever, that’s dog-whistles about his health, and I think here and now we have to put an end to that because I really think it’s

really bad for the country, and I think it’s just the lowest form of garbage.”

“Especially since he’s one cheeseburger away from keeling over himself,” co-host Joy Behar joked, which reminded McCain of Trump’s eccentric former personal physician Dr. Harold Bornstein.

“We saw that Sean Hannity on Fox News started that talking again about the sort of conspiracy about Joe Biden’s health,” Hostin said, “and I thought, you know that’s coming also from the White House, because we know Hannity has been the president’s mouthpiece for so long, and to see that on a news network, on an alleged news network, is just really terrible.”

“This is going to be a long road, and I have a feeling that people’s health is the least of the stuff we’re going to be hearing about,” host Whoopi Goldberg said.

Fox News hosts have begun speculating about Biden’s health recently. And Ms. McCain’s shot at Cillizza was a reference to his coverage of now-deceased Sen. John McCain’s health during the 2008 campaign, which Cillizza defended in 2016 while arguing against similar coverage of Hillary Clinton. And as McCain noted, Cillizza also raised questions about Michele Bachmann’s fitness for office during the 2012 campaign over issues related to her health.

