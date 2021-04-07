Meghan McCain Believes Red and Blue States Will Soon Have Totally Different Laws: ‘The Most Divided America of Our Time’

While discussing potential vaccine passports, The View’s Meghan McCain predicted that red and blue states will soon have completely different laws, calling the nation “the most divided America of our time.”

Joy Behar first shared her thoughts on vaccine passports, joking that she would like to get her “behind to Italy before Stanley Tucci eats all the food in the entire country.”

“If you’re so scared or so intent or you’re some Republican male with wants to screw around with the libs or something, then don’t come on the cruise with me, ok?” Behar added. “Leave the buffet all to me and get a rowboat and I’ll meet you there sometime, but don’t even go there with me.”

The host then pointed to those claiming that the vaccine passport would be a privacy issue, noting that the same people who view the vaccine as an overreach are also anti-choice.

“Roe V. Wade was settled on a privacy issue, and it’s the law, ok? And this is an invasion of my privacy when you are sick in the same building as I am in,” she added. “I’m against that. I am totally against you coming anywhere near me without a vaccine. And I would like you to prove it. Don’t the kids have to get vaccines to get into school? Don’t you have to get a malaria vaccine to go to certain countries? I mean, come on. It’s logical. As Sunny [Hostin] says, it’s a public safety issue. It’s not a political issue, so get over it.”

McCain, who has “mixed” feelings on vaccine passports, had previously pointed to issues conservatives have with “big government,” adding that a database filled with information regarding the personal health of Americans could also be hacked into by the Chinese government.

“I think we’re just headed more and more towards a completely divided nation where we’ll have red states and blue states with entirely different comfort levels and laws,” McCain said following Behar’s point. “We are heading more and more towards the most divided America of our time and this is just another example of that.”

