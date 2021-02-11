Meghan McCain compared Neera Tanden to Donald Trump as she condemned both for their bad behavior on Twitter.

Tanden was nominated by President Joe Biden to be the director of the Office of Management and Budget, but as her confirmation continues, she has come under fire for insulting comments she has made about numerous lawmakers and officials on Twitter. As The View discussed this on Thursday, McCain said she counts Tanden among “the media people and political people in general who are, like, the worst trolls of anyone.”

This eventually led to McCain drawing a connection between Tanden and Trump:

She was really sort of unhinged on Twitter and she would just go after everyone and she was extremely reactive. It’s not so much that she was saying ‘Moscow Mitch.’ It’s more that we’re electing her to a position of huge power and influence in the U.S. government, and I don’t want someone this reactive and impulsive in charge. Look what just happened when we elected someone president who was that reactive and crazy and couldn’t control themselves on Twitter.

McCain went on to say she was “done” with media and political people who engage in vitriolic conversations on Twitter, and that “we have to talk to each other the way we would in person.”

She made this point by reflecting on those who’ve been “horrific” to her online, but “apologetic and sweet” whenever she meets them in person.

Watch above, via ABC.

