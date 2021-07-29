Meghan McCain was asked to opine in the CDC’s re-upped guidelines for citizens who reside in Covid-19 hot spots to wear masks indoors and flatly said “I think this is stupid,” adding “I don’t want to wear a mask anymore.”

At issue? The CDC’s updating their guidance on mitigation efforts as the delta variant of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion has caused spikes in both infections and hospitalizations, particularly in states with the lowest rates of vaccination. As CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said— and been backed up on factually by a number of reports — the current acceleration of the pandemic has been powered primarily by the unvaccinated.

It is the unvaccinated citizens that are causing the new mask guidance that McCain called “stupid.”

“When the mask mandate was enacted in D.C., I was surprised because they have one of the highest vaccination rates in the country as well as having one of the lowest hospitalization and – death rates,” McCain explained. “If you are going to enact these mandates in a place like D.C., then if D.C. Isn’t good enough in any of this, then I guess no other state will.”

After lauding the Governor Doug Ducey of her home state of Arizona for saying there will be no mask mandate or no vaccine passports, she agreed with the “point of following the science” as important, before interrupting her own thought.

“Look. I think this is stupid. I don’t want to wear a mask anymore,” she exasperated. “I will because I have to, and ABC mandates it now back in this company,” she added before asking “I wonder what’s going to happen going into the fall as the regular flu comes along with obviously more and more variants?’

She then warned of a dystopian future of a “completely divided America where people who don’t want to live under these restrictions and are willing to take the risk no matter the judgment of people on this panel and people in politics, and they are willing to take the risk and live in a state that is freer and see people living more comfortable in places like D.C. that will continue to have mask mandates forever, and probably having some form of lockdowns going into the fall.”

There is no indication that mask mandates will continue forever in D.C., or anywhere, so McCain is most likely speaking hyperbolically, and not being “stupid” as she alleges the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are acting.

Watch above via ABC.

