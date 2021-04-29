Meghan McCain joined in the outrage over the phrase “Uncle Tim” trending on Twitter after Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) delivered his rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s address to Congress.

The View led their Thursday show with a conversation about the speeches from Biden and Scott, and McCain said she was “really disappointed” by the progressive-leaning elements of the president’s remarks. Summarizing conservative criticisms with Biden’s address, McCain said “it’s very disappointing to the people who had faith in him for running as a centrist.”

McCain went on to offer a much more favorable opinion of Scott’s rebuttal, but for the most part, she honed in on how Twitter allowed the racially-charged insult of “Uncle Tim” to trend for hours before pulling the plug on it. As she called out the spoof of the “Uncle Tom” pejorative, McCain arrived at the conclusion that “it’s okay to be racist and use racial slurs towards black men as long as they are Republicans.”

I’m disgusted by the response to him. Hit him on policy if you have policy problems with him, but the way he is being talked about, the way he’s being disrespected, don’t talk to me about micro-aggressions with race in this country. Don’t talk to me about the problems we have in this country with racism when it’s okay to speak and treat a black man this way who happens to be the most famous Republican black senator in the country.

McCain kept on hitting Twitter for not acting against the phrase sooner, stating “I don’t believe it would’ve happened if he was a Democrat.” She also suggested that Scott should run for president in 2024 instead of Nikki Haley.

“It hurt me, disgusted me, and saddened me, literally ruined my night and ruined my morning because of it,” McCain said. “I’m so grossed out by the entire thing.”

Watch above, via ABC.

