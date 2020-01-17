The View co-host Meghan McCain claimed on Friday that Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), who took over her father John McCain’s seat following his death in 2018, “didn’t earn” her appointment.

McCain made the comment after McSally faced controversy this week for calling CNN’s Manu Raju a “liberal hack” after he asked her a question about President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Discussing McSally’s remark, co-host Joy Behar said, “Meghan, she’s from your state.”

McCain declared, “She’s actually appointed. She didn’t win that seat. I think that’s important.”

“After your father?” Behar asked, prompting McCain to reply, “Yeah, she didn’t earn it, I mean in the traditional sense with votes. And she does have an extremely tight race.”

“Arizona could turn blue, which I mean — pigs may start flying around the studio if that ends up happening — I never thought I’d see the day. But she is fundraising off of this with Trump supporters,” McCain continued, adding, “Unfortunately there’s a lot of states like Utah, like Arizona, like Nevada, that I think people just assume are going to be full red forever, and it’s not. It’s very independent and fringy, and I think there’s a reason why it has such a long history, especially in Arizona with people like Barry Goldwater in place.”

“I actually think she’s playing her cards completely wrong. One hundred percent I don’t think this is the right way to do it, but do you know who’s playing it completely right? My other senator, Kyrsten Sinema, with her fashion choices on the Congressional floor. I think we have it. Look at her, that’s my other senator. Look at that outfit,” McCain proclaimed, as a photo of Sinema in a red outfit displayed on the screen. “I love everything she’s doing, she’s very independent. She’s a Democrat, but she’s like very… she votes on the right as well, and I think [McSally] should take more pages from Kyrsten Sinema.”

