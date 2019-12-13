Billionaire presidential hopeful Tom Steyer appeared on The View Friday morning and was immediately challenged by co-host Meghan McCain over his massive advertising campaign ad buys.

McCain first noted that “between you and Mayor Bloomberg, you have spent $200 million on political ads,” adding a dig that it “hasn’t helped you very much in the polls, but you did make it to the next debate stage.”

“I think you bought your way there,” McCain said, adding “and I don’t think it’s fair that you are there and Cory Booker isn’t. Change my mind.”

Steyer seemed prepared for this question and replied with a seamless pivot to campaign messaging and not ad spend. “For every single person who wants to be the democratic nominee, the question is, what is your message?” Steyer replied. “Are you saying something differential, important that the American people trust you on?”

“I have a message. This government is broken. It’s been bought by corporations. We’re not going to get any of the progressive policies that Democrats are talking about until somebody gets us back to the government of, by and for the people.”

McCain remained unimpressed with Steyer’s reply saying “it’s not reflecting in the polls though,” to which Steyer pushed back in a similarly muted manner than before.

Watch above via ABC.

