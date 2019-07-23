After Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke compared President Donald Trump’s infamous “send her back” event to a Nazi “Nuremberg rally,” View host Meghan McCain called the 2020 hopeful “extreme.”

“What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally, inciting hatred,” O’Rourke said during an appearance on ABC’s The View on Tuesday. “Implicit in that is violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion, based on their difference from the majority of Americans.”

During a Trump rally in the Tar Heel state earlier this month, the president ramped up his attacks against Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) — who he demanded should “go back” to the “crime infested places from which” she came — which led his supporters to chant “send her back.” The group was presumably referencing the fact that Omar immigrated to the U.S. from Somalia as a child refugee.

However, McCain took significant issue with the Texas Democrat’s characterization of Trump’s rally.

“You’re talking about Trump supporters, comparing them to Nazis and Nuremberg,” The View co-host rebutted. “That sounds extreme to me as well. When Democrats come on here and wax poetic about extremism — I’m not saying Trump isn’t doing it, but you’re calling everyone who was in that North Carolina rally a Nazi. So you have to understand, from my standpoint, it seems like the left is pretty extreme in that end as well.”

O’Rourke, who insisted he was not characterizing all Trump supporters as Nazis, argued that the everyone has to take “accountability for our actions, and everyone who shouted to send them back is responsible for that as well.”

“You have to understand how it looks for people in the middle thinking that maybe I don’t agree with everything that the left is saying so automatically you’re Nazis?” McCain seethed in response.

The former Democratic lawmaker pushed back by pointing out that he doesn’t “care who you voted for the last time” and added that Trump supporters are still “deserving of a respect, of our attention, of being heard, of being fought for, of being served.”

Watch above, via ABC.

