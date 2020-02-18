Joy Behar and Meghan McCain had a rousing debate on The View about whether Democrats can claim the moral high ground if they pick Michael Bloomberg to face President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

The conversation revolved around the news that Bloomberg will be in Las Vegas on Wednesday for his first debate with his competitors for the Democratic nomination. After Whoopi Goldberg laid out how Bloomberg might come under attack for his numerous, unearthed controversial statements, McCain called out his “cheap way” of running for president and said she is glad to see that “he’s finally gonna have to man up” on stage with his fellow Democrats.

After McCain elaborated that clinching the nomination is going to be “a lot harder” than Team Bloomberg thinks, Behar jumped in to say that “if we keep taking the Democrats down, Trump is going to win.”

“If Democrats don’t take him out, Republicans will,” McCain responded with a warning.

McCain then cycled through several of Bloomberg’s most controversial statements and warned Democrats, “You want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, I don’t know if this going to be the guy.” Behar countered by listing Trump’s controversies. McCain replied by saying, “I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg.”

“So what are you saying then?” Behar asked.

This prompted McCain to dismiss “shiny sparkly” Bloomberg’s recent polling surge while pointing out his recent notoriety.

“I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass?” She asked. “Not on this show.”

“I would like to know who you are going to vote for,” Behar followed up. “Who are you voting for?”

“Who I vote for is none of your business,” McCain replied, “but I am not voting for Trump and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg.”

Goldberg ended up throwing to commercial as the spat continued with McCain saying “you guys have done a piss-poor job of convincing me to vote for a Democrat.”

