Meghan McCain Clashes with The View Co-Hosts on Biden Border Policy: ‘I’m Glad You’re Ok’ with Kids in ‘Jail-Like Facilities’

Meghan McCain got in a heated clash her fellow hosts of The View regarding President Joe Biden’s handling of the United States border — at one point accusing Sarah Haines of being “ok with children being held in jail-like facilities.”

Joy Behar sparked the discussion by asking Haines if she believes the criticism Biden has been facing regarding his immigration policy is warranted.

Biden has been facing some backlash for his handling of the border, as thousands of unaccompanied migrant children are now being held in border patrol custody.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins pressed White House press secretary Jen Psaki on the matter during a briefing on Thursday, questioning why the Biden administration refuses to call the situation a “crisis.”

“A question on the border. The administration has refused to call it a crisis, instead referring to it as a challenge and saying what you call it doesn’t make a difference to how you’re responding to it,” said Collins. “But, now today there are over 3,700 children, unaccompanied migrant children in border patrol custody, they’re spending on average over a hundred hours, 4 days in these facilities that are jail-like facilities not meant for children.”

Addressing the backlash, as well as Biden’s handling of the border, Haines noted that “immigration is really easy to criticize, and a lot more complicated to fix.”

“But the problem is that for four years, we didn’t hear much from Republicans or the GOP about so many important things — abhorrent things – that were happening, but on January 21st, they want to hold Biden accountable for a very complicated problem that’s going on,” Haines said, later adding, “They’re working on some Ellis Island hubs that are going to help process faster. They’re working on getting more judges, social workers, definitely more housing facilities. They’re also making it possible for some of these countries for kids to apply from their country rather than come to the border, which is safer for everyone. There’s a lot of work to be done here. So I think we need to give them more than 54 days.”

Behar and McCain pounced on the opportunity to respond the second Haines finished her thought, leading to a pretty heated clash.

“I’m sorry but the idea of ‘give a guy a break’ while kids are being held in jail-like facilities? The American public are not stupid people,” McCain said.

“I would rather them held than released back into countries where they’re at risk,” Haines said, prompting McCain to exclaim, “Well, I’m glad that you’re ok with children being held in jail-like facilities.”

“I think that’s a stretch,” Haines responded while Behar clarified that nobody on the show is ok with that.

McCain then accused her co-host of blaming the border crisis on Republicans, which Haines noted she did not do.

Behar then echoed the point that Republicans did not take issue with Donald Trump’s handling of migrant children, and have only become vocal now that Biden is in office.

“That’s ridiculous! I’m sorry, Lindsey Graham, who [sic] you hate more than anyone, is one of the biggest proponents of comprehensive immigration reform and has been championing that for decades. It wasn’t all Trumpism,” McCain shot back before slamming Barack Obama as “the Deporter in Chief.”

Behar jokingly threatened to cut the mics just as Ana Navarro chimed in, pointing out that they’re out of time.

“We’re out of time,” McCain echoed with a sneer.

“This government is working so hard to make sure that those kids have representation,” Navarro said before they cut to commercial. They’re working with local organizations. They are holding them for 102 hours, not 102 days like Trump did.”

Watch above, via ABC.

