Meghan McCain locked horns with her colleagues on The View Tuesday in a debate about whether it’s appropriate to refer to migrant detention centers as “torture facilities.”

The conversation started with the panel bashing DOJ official Sarah Fabian‘s argument that the government doesn’t need to provide items like soap and toothbrushes to establish “safe and sanitary” conditions at detention centers. Sunny Hostin attributed the situation to “a lack of empathy,” saying, “I think this administration doesn’t care” about these conditions or the migrants who have died in custody of border security.

McCain agreed that the situation is “horrific” and a “humanitarian crisis,” but she objected to the idea that these centers are “torture facilities.”

“I know what a torture facility looks like. I’ve been to one,” McCain said. “When you have a facility whose specific purpose is to torture people, that is not what’s going on. Yes, it’s inhumane but there’s a big difference between the Hanoi Hilton and what’s happening at the border right now.”

“We should be less concerned about what we’re calling them and what is happening inside of them,” Hostin retorted. “I don’t think it matters what we’re calling them. Kids are dying inside of them. We should care about the dead kids that have come out of them.”

McCain repeatedly tried to object to the hyperbole, and she eventually managed by remarking that “my father couldn’t lift me above his head as a child because of his torture wounds, so I do think that hyperbole is important.”

“It may not have intended to be a torture facility, but has turned out to be torturous” Joy Behar said as she jumped into the fray. The conversation continued with McCain disputing her colleagues about the torture label, and how it draws parallels to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez‘s “concentration camp” remarks.

Watch above, via ABC.

