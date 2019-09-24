The View held a rousing discussion on Tuesday over whether President Donald Trump’s efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden necessitate impeachment.

After the panel reviewed Trump’s latest comments on why he withheld aid to Ukraine just days before speaking with their president, Whoopi Goldberg acknowledged the current firestorm as a “tipping point for Democrats” in terms of whether to impeach. Sunny Hostin said yes to impeachment for the sake of conducting oversight on the White House, and Abby Huntsman declared “this is extortion” — in light of everything that has already happened pertaining the Ukraine scandal.

“The president himself even admitted it…If he really was withholding the money because he wanted France and Germany to pay for it. Why didn’t he tell Congress at the time that was the reason why? If you have a boss who says go do something for me, something that you don’t want to do, you know that they hold the cards…Ukraine, they didn’t have the money that they needed that they were promised they were going to get. In that case, he may say I’m not pressuring you but they know if you don’t do what I’m telling you to do, you will not be in a good position.”

Meghan McCain, however, told Democrats to “unleash the Kraken,” because “if you’re not going to listen to Nancy Pelosi about the political implications of this, just impeach him then.” The conservative commentator added that the impeachment of Bill Clinton backfired on Republicans, while also noting that “clearly, progressives are running the party” on this.

“See what happens politically,” she continued. “Quite frankly, I’m sick of hearing everybody bitch about it. Just do it.”

From there, McCain and her fellow panelists went back-and-forth about Democrats repeatedly floating impeachment as a weapon against Republican presidents.

“I want somebody I can trust. I don’t have to like everything he does,” Goldberg responded. “I am tired of someone telling me…don’t pee on my head and tell me it’s raining.”

The clash between Goldberg and McCain stayed alight throughout the segment, with Goldberg finishing the conversation by asking McCain if she can see why people are “upset” with Trump’s conduct.

“Of course I see why people are upset,” McCain answered.

“Then don’t be so dismissive when you’re talking,” Goldberg said. “That’s how I feel.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com