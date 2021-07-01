Regarding reports of a problematic work environment in the office of Vice President Kamala Harris, The View’s Meghan McCain defended Harris while destroying the anonymous source who leaked information to the press.

An anonymous source from inside the Vice President’s staff told Politico that Harris and Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy are “running a hostile working environment.”

In response, Meghan McCain backed Harris and called out the source of the leak.

“Working for the vice president of the United States of America is not for the weak of heart,” said McCain.

She continued to rip into the source, “Whoever is running to politico like a little b*tch, because they have a problem,” she said, “is just doing themselves a disservice.”

McCain highlighted that it is within the “best interest” of the staff to ensure that Harris looks good in the press and emphasized that she doesn’t understand people who wouldn’t want to protect her from negative media attention.

The View cohost acknowledged that some of the statements “seem a little gender biased,” and added, “I don’t think, as I said before, people would be talking about her in the same way if she were a man.”

“I hate leaking. I hate this kind of thing in politics or out of politics,” McCain stated in support of the Vice President’s privacy.

“If you have a problem, go talk to Symone and go talk to Vice President Harris.”

Watch above via ABC

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com