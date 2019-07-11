Meghan McCain defended Nancy Pelosi as The View talked about the ongoing spat between the house speaker and the Congressional Democrats’ progressive wing Thursday morning.

Joy Behar started off the conversation by saying she was “sad” over the infighting since it isn’t helping Democrats work against “the guy tweeting on his toilet.” Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to say she disagrees that the Pelosi-Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-NY) squabble “had to do with color,” and she also argued that it’s “BS” to dismiss the experience of older Democrats and say they can’t get their jobs done.

As the panel broke down the generational clash within the party, McCain jumped in and noted that Pelosi oversaw Democrats when they regained control of the House in the 2018 midterms.

“I don’t like her and I don’t agree with her politics, but she’s still serving her country, and that deserves respect from younger generations in the same way that I think Joe Biden and everybody else who has dedicated their life to service deserves respect. I was texting memes to my friends: ‘let them fight, let them all fight it out’ – It’s Democrat on Democrat crime. It’s like fratricide. It’s fascinating to watch. Republicans don’t do this when it comes down to the wire.”

McCain concluded that in the end, this infighting will hurt Democrats whereas Republicans tend to “see the bigger picture” and fall in line. Goldberg agreed with McCain’s assessment that progressives aren’t caucusing with their moderates to discuss legislative issues, and to that point, Goldberg said, “If you are not going to do that, you’re not allowed to bitch about this.”

Watch above, via ABC.

