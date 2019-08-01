Meghan McCain let Tom Steyer know she was not impressed as they spoke about his White House ambitions and his campaign for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

As Steyer joined The View to talk about his political vision, McCain compared him to “the Starbucks guy” Howard Schultz as a fellow billionaire who wants to be president despite having no previous political experience.

“We already have a billionaire businessman in the White House, and it’s not going so great,” McCain said. “One of the few things that unites this table is we all think government experience or military experience is important. So no disrespect, nothing you’re saying is resonating with me at all.”

McCain continued by saying Steyer has yet to qualify for the Democratic Party’s primary debates, even as he retorted that “I have put in coalitions of corporate power and won.”

“You have not proven that you can inspire people to elect you to any office,” McCain said.

“Actually,” Steyer countered, “what I’m talking about here is if we’re going to reform this government, isn’t it going to have to be from the outside and the grassroots that it’s going to come?”

The conversation continued with Steyer and McCain arguing about whether his grassroots organizational efforts count as experience, or if those were Steyer outpocketing his opponents.

“You were out campaigning with them and that’s what made the difference?” McCain asked. “I just think people, billionaires, put your money where your mouth is with these candidates…Why run yourself instead of funding them?”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com