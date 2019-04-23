Meghan McCain Erupts on Whoopi Over Whether Boston Bomber Should Vote: ‘He’s a Radicalized Terrorist!’

The View erupted in a fierce and emotional debate on Tuesday over whether convicts should be allowed to vote.

Meghan McCain kicked things off with a furious rant in response to 2020 candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders arguing for giving felons — from convicted rapists to the Boston Marathon bomber — voting rights. Sen. Kamala Harris, when asked about the proposal, said she was open to a “conversation” about it.

“For Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris to go on T.V. and say that the Boston terrorist deserves any rights in this country after killing three people and injuring 264 in 2013, I think is disgraceful,” McCain said. “RNC, turn that into an ad.”

“It’s not hard to say they should not only be punished but god forbid they should have any rights any of us had,” she added. “It is not hard to put lines between terrorists and people who submit low level crimes.”

McCain said she was “very upset” about Sanders’ proposal when she heard it, and accused Democrats of dragging opponents of the president to the “far left.”

“It’s not hard to say the Boston terrorist was a psycho lunatic who is a threat not only to national security but shouldn’t be allowed the right to vote in any election!” McCain exclaimed. “Does anyone here think a terrorist should have the right to vote?”

As Whoopi Goldberg began responding to her co-host, McCain gasped.

“Why is your mouth open like that?” Goldberg asked.

“Because Whoopi he killed people!” McCain replied. “He’s a terrorist! He’s a radicalized terrorist!”

The table went on to vigorously debate the issue, with McCain stating she wanted the Boston bomber to face the death penalty.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com