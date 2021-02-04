Meghan McCain Flames House GOP for ‘Severe Cowardice’ Over Liz Cheney, Marjorie Taylor Greene

Meghan McCain slammed House Republicans for the “severe cowardice” they displayed in their deliberations over Congresswomen Liz Cheney (WY) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA).

The View led their Thursday show by discussing the unsuccessful attempt to remove Cheney from her leadership role, plus House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to pull Greene off of her Congressional committee assignments despite her history of extremely problematic public statements.

Joy Behar led the conversation by saying the GOP is still enthralled by Trumpism, and she scoffed at reports that Greene privately apologized for her past support for QAnon.

“I don’t buy any of that,” Behar said. “I don’t like a private apology, okay? I didn’t hear it. You didn’t hear it. As far as I’m concerned, she didn’t say it because I don’t believe Kevin McCarthy.”

McCain was asked for her take next, and she said that her liberal counterpart was “100 percent correct” about Greene’s supposed apology.

“If you want to apologize for all the garbage and bile that you have said and then put our party through at the same time, do it publicly,” McCain said.

While McCain continued to blast the “QAnon crap” Greene has spouted over the years, the conservative View host reserved most of her disdain for what the conference says about Cheney, Greene, and the Republican Party as a whole. She also slammed the conference for happening behind closed doors, calling it “such severe cowardice” on their part.

Eventually, McCain went after McCarthy for tolerating Greene’s repugnant comments, and because “you let Liz Cheney vacillate until the 11th hour” while Republicans attacked her for her Donald Trump impeachment vote.

The idea that he came in and saved Liz Cheney is something that I personally don’t go forth for. The final thing I want to say, 30,000 people got rid of their partnership in the Republican Party and changed parties after January 6th. That doesn’t sound like a lot of people, but it’s enough of a point to make a difference. There is a bunch of people in this country in swing states, a bunch of women, specifically in suburbs and places that we have lost a bunch of Republican voters who are not going to get on board with this QAnon crap that Marjorie Taylor Greene is spewing, that don’t want the era of Trumpism anymore. If we are of any value to you — and I put myself in this category — you will get rid of this as soon as possible. This isn’t something we can walk on the middle of and walk a high-wire act. It is one or the other. There is no middle ground on this, or there’s sure as hell no middle ground on it for me.

The conversation continued with McCain engaging Sara Haines over the implications of Fox News’ Sean Hannity throwing Greene under the bus for her conspiratorial conduct.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]