Conservative View host Meghan McCain took a moment to commiserate with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) about the hate they both get from their rival political parties.

As The View moved into their second segment with Ocasio-Cortez’s visit, McCain thanked the congresswoman for coming on and said, “I feel like you’re the boogeywoman of the right and I’m the boogeywoman of the left. Ocasio-Cortez nodded and grinned at the compliment, even as McCain began to ask what would she say to Americans adverse to socialism and the big-government views she shares with Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT).

“When you pull these abstract ideas it’s one thing, but the majority of Americans would vote for Bernie Sanders and that’s because of his record, his commitment and his policies,” Ocasio-Cortez answered. She continued by decrying the status quo for many Americans and arguing that the situation requires a “paradigm shift” to fix the country’s problems.

The conversation continued with Ocasio-Cortez outlining her view on what the government’s role should be in the lives of American citizens, as well as her vision about how socialist policies can be paid for. This discussion particularly gravitated around the socioeconomic viability of Medicare for all.

Watch above, via ABC.

Editor’s note: an earlier version of this post incorrectly identified the term used as “boogiewoman.” Upon further research, Ms. McCain was NOT lauding their respective disco prowess. Mediaite regrets the error.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]