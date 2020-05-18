On The View Monday, Meghan McCain said that former President Barack Obama’s presidency helped to “usher in” the culture war going on in the country that was exacerbated by his successor.

“This pandemic has finally fully torn back the curtain on the fact that many in charge know what they’re doing. A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge. If the world’s going to get better, it’s going to be up to you,” Obama said in his remarks.

Joy Behar said she was “giddy” to hear this, remarking, “I mean, I’m really looking forward to watching the… brilliant law professor take on the quasi-literate reality show host. This is going to be good.”

Sunny Hostin agreed and said Obama’s comments “it took me back to a time where we had someone that was compassionate and empathetic and reassuring, and funny, intelligent, honest, curious… that’s what a president is supposed to sound like.”

McCain took a slightly different view:

“Obviously everyone on the left has basically appointed President Obama as nothing short of a saint, and obviously I feel different, as most Republicans and conservatives do. I will say… the culture war that I believe is real and is raging in this country I believe was ushered in with his administration and then exacerbated in the Trump Administration. And if the election were held today, I do believe Trump would be re-elected and I think at a certain point, we have to start talking to each other in the middle, and we have to start talking about the faults on both sides because he was not a perfect president, and I don’t think perfect presidents would have ushered in the era of Trump.”

Whoopi Goldberg responded by noting how much Trump has trashed Obama over the past few years, saying, “I don’t think people are holding up Obama. I think they miss him. They miss Clinton, you know, you’ve heard people say they miss Bush. They miss that thing that you — whether you agreed with somebody or not, you never questioned how they felt about the country. You didn’t question it. You didn’t agree with them, but this is different. This feels different.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]