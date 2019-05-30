The View co-host Meghan McCain said Donald Trump is “obsessed with the fact that he’ll never be a great man” like her father, late Sen. John McCain, in response to the president saying an unknown official who attempted to obscure the name of the USS John McCain. was “well-meaning.”

Low-level Navy officials and a staffer in the White House Military Office were reportedly behind the attempts to hide the boat or its name from view as the president gave his Memorial Day speech near it in Japan.

“I will say the president’s actions have consequences,” McCain said on today’s airing of The View. “When you’re repeatedly attacking my father and war heroes, it creates a culture in the military where people are clearly fearful to show my father’s name in one way or another. That I think is what started this chain of events and actions.”

She went on to say that members of the military are being put “in horrific situations” because they could be scared to lose their jobs while repping the McCain name.

“If God forbid, you’re a sailor on this ship, you think there’s going to be some kind of retribution — I think it’s horrible,” the late senator’s daughter said. “It’s bad for Americans.”

McCain also responded to critics in the media who say she has talked about her father too much since his passing:

“Putting a note on this, there’s a lot of criticism towards me in the media of how often I speak of my father, how I grieve, how I do it publicly but it’s impossible to go through the grief process when my father who has been dead for ten months is constantly in the news cycle because the president is so obsessed with the fact that he’s never going to be a great man like he was.”

She added that Trump and others are “weaponizing his legacy” by constantly mentioning him for political purposes since his passing from cancer.

While speaking to reporters outside the White House this morning, Trump quasi-thanked those who made an effort to minimize the presence of the USS McCain during his visit to Japan, as they know he wasn’t a fan of the senator.

“I don’t know what happened. I wasn’t involved. I would not have done that,” the president said. “I was very angry with John McCain because he killed health care. I was not a big fan of John McCain in any way, shape, or form.”

“I think John McCain had a lot to getting President Bush, a lot to do with it, to go into the Middle East which was a catastrophe. To me, John McCain — I wasn’t a fan,” he continued, adding that whoever did it was “well-meaning” since “they thought I didn’t like him.”

Watch above, via ABC.

