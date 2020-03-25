Meghan McCain shared some happy news on Sunday that she’s pregnant.

“I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact win,” she wrote.

And so she re-joined her co-hosts on The View over Skype Wednesday, saying, “We’re excited. A little surprised. You know, it’s bittersweet because there’s just a lot of people in a lot of pain right now, and I obviously would prefer to be in studio with all of you, but my doctor… recommended against it.”

“I sort of didn’t know if I was ever going to be a mom. So I’m excited, and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions and, you know, this is just how it’s going to be for a little while,” she added before thanking everyone for “all the kind words and wishes” they’ve received.

Whoopi Goldberg said, “I have to tell you, people are looking for things to celebrate. So you’ve just given folks a nice little bump of celebration. Such a good thing.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

