Meghan McCain took down the International Olympics Committee [IOC] for their decisions about political speech ahead of the Summer games in Tokyo.

McCain joined her colleagues Thursday on The View as they discussed the committee’s announcement that competing athletes won’t be allowed to wear any “Black Lives Matter” clothing, nor make any sociopolitical statements during the festivities. Sunny Hostin criticized the rule, noting that professional sports have been intertwined with statements against racism and civil injustice for decades.

“This to me felt like a direct assault on the freedom of expression of black athletes in particular,” Hostin said. “This is a real time of a civil rights movement that is being shared by everyone across the world. I’m surprised that this committee took the time to point that out and are telling athletes just shut up and play.”

McCain entered the fray shortly after by saying the IOC “is garbage for a lot of different reasons.” McCain agreed with Hostin about the intersection between sports and politics, but she moved the conversation on by hammering the IOC for planning the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing despite China’s cultural genocide campaign against Uighurs in the Xinjiang province.

The international community doesn’t care that a modern genocide is going on with Muslims in China. We, in return, are choosing to put our Olympics in that country and reward that and give them all the capital and money and attention while a modern genocide is taking place. As far as I’m concerned, the Olympics Committee is garbage.

McCain concluded by accusing Joe Biden of “punting” on this issue, and called on the president to make a clear statement on where he stands.

Watch above, via ABC.

