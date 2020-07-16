The View co-host Meghan McCain announced she has “turned on” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In response to Dr. Fauci’s interview with InStyle Magazine, McCain said, “I think he has every right to do any interview he wants and defend himself,” though added, “InStyle Magazine, a fashion magazine, sitting by his pool dressed like, you know, somebody in a Brad Pitt movie would not be the choice I would make.”

“Whether or not he wants to say he’s just a public servant, you are in politics in the sense that you have this huge role during a global pandemic during the Trump administration, and I just think the thing about the cult of personality around Dr. Fauci now is he gets all the glory when things are going well, and none of the responsibility when things aren’t going well,” McCain opined. “I have a lot of friends who live in California, and California is ostensibly shut down right now. Some of my friends work in the beauty industry and they cannot go back to work because it’s been shut down again. I have friends that work in the service industry and they can’t go back to work, and our country is not doing well.”

McCain argued, “We’re not winning this battle like a lot of other countries are, and is all the blame just simply President Trump? And everything good gets given to Dr. Fauci and everything bad gets given to President Trump? It’s a narrative that may work with some circles, but it’s not flying with I think a lot of people in other parts of the country.”

“I have turned on him more than I think the women on the rest of the show have because, again, I think there has to be some responsibility for why we’re still in the position that we are right now,” she concluded. “I don’t think he’s a bad man — he’s certainly credited with helping us through the AIDS crisis — but I don’t think of him in the same way that the rest of the show does.”

Watch above via ABC.

