The View co-host Meghan McCain scolded the show’s producers on Thursday for correcting her claim that former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti is “going to jail.”

After declaring, “There’s so many people that take a stop at the Trump White House, here, and then jail, it’s hard to remember,” McCain followed up with a dig at a one-time guest host of her show: “And Avenatti’s now going to jail. One of our co-hosts.”

Later on in the segment, McCain erupted at a producer off-screen: “Take off that legal note about Michael Avenatti. I’m not interested, and I don’t think America is interested. Okay?”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg then cut in, “No, she has to do it.”

McCain then motioned to her earpiece and said something about her producer.

“Michael Avenatti plead not guilty,” Joy Behar declared, while Sunny Hostin added, “He has plead not guilty so we don’t know if he’s going to jail for a very long time.”

“Oh for god’s sake,” McCain exclaimed.

