Meghan McCain skewered the media for not doing more to hold Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-NY) accountable for how many nursing home residents died of the coronavirus under his watch.

On Wednesday, The View focused on the intense criticism Cuomo has received amid accusations that his administration seriously undercounted and tried to cover up the number of people who died in connection with his nursing home directive. Cuomo has defended himself by blaming the information “void” shrouding the early months of the pandemic, plus he shifted blame away from himself by claiming that the deaths were due to nursing home staff and visitors bringing the virus inside.

Sunny Hostin criticized Cuomo for not accepting more responsibility, but McCain took things up a notch by ripping Cuomo for his conduct throughout the disaster. As McCain poured through the scandal’s timeline, she turned her ire toward the media and said journalists did “a really piss-poor job of covering this in all ways.”

“The adulation and lack of culpability and questioning on him across the board and his way to evade it I think has been nothing short of journalistic malpractice and malfeasance,” she said. “There is no empathy coming from Governor Cuomo at all. He has been completely and utterly ghoulish in the way he has talked to people. He has not apologized to the families who have lost their family members in this way. I think he is disgusting. I think there should be a criminal investigation. I think he should step down.”

McCain gave MSNBC’s Ari Melber credit for his disapproving reaction to Cuomo’s defense, but she mostly continued by slamming the governor for blowing off Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who has been a highly vocal critic of his ever since her husband’s parents died of Covid in their nursing home.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]