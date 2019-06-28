The View co-host Meghan McCain ripped presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell for resorting to “ageist crap” to rib former Vice President Joe Biden while on the Democratic debate stage in Miami on Thursday night.

McCain, who made the comments during Friday’s taping of The View, portrayed Swalwell’s shot at Biden as desperate since the lawmaker’s campaign is just an “asterisk.”

“Eric Swalwell with this ageist crap, I hate it. I work with women of all ages,” McCain said. “I want experience and people who know how Washington works and who have served and they can bring that to the White House. I thought Pete Buttigieg looked real young last night and real green.

“Eric Swalwell, take a seat. You’re an asterisk on the end, OK?!” she added.

Co-host Sunny Hostin chimed in by saying that while she hated Swalwell’s “ageism,” she did not “feel that Joe Biden appeared fresh in his thoughts” and instead relied “on the Obama Administration” for his talking points.

During the Thursday debate, Swalwell became the first candidate on stage to take a direct shot at Biden, who is the leading Democratic contender amid these first rounds of primary debates.

“I was six years old when a presidential candidate came to the California Democratic convention and said it’s time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans. That candidate was then-Sen. Joe Biden,” Swalwell said. “Biden was right when he said it was time to pass the torch to a new generation of Americans 32 years ago, he’s still right today.”

“If we’re going to solve the issues of automation, pass the torch. If we’re going to solve the issues of climate chaos, pass the torch,” he added. “If we’re going to solve the issue of student loan debt, pass the torch. If we’re going to end the gun violence for families who are fearful of sending their kids to school, pass the torch.”

Biden replied to the passing of the torch comment by explaining he is “still holding on to that” and then pivoted to focusing on his own campaign platform: “There is a lot we can do, but we have to make continuing education available for everyone so everyone can compete in the 21st century. We are not doing that now.”

