Meghan McCain Slams ‘Old, Archaic, and Deeply Irrelevant’ Monarchy: I’d ‘Rather Eat a Muddy Tire’ Than Watch Charles & Camilla

The View took on recent developments in the British royal family on Tuesday, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle’s decision to step back from royal duties. Co-host Meghan McCain was unimpressed with the royals, slamming the monarchy as “old, archaic, and deeply irrelevant,” and declaring that she’d “rather eat a muddy tire” than watch Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the discussion, asking her co-host Joy Behar if she thought people really weren’t interested in the royal family anymore.

“This particular monarchy is the only one in the world that anybody pays attention to, it seems to me, you know, nobody’s checking for the King of Brunei or the Netherlands,” replied Behar. “They’re only interested in this crowd, and the world pays attention to them because they have great P.R., okay?”

Behar pondered out loud what might happen when Queen Elizabeth II, who had “been holding it together for almost 100 years,” passed away, because Prince William was “sweet” but “kind of boring,” and Duchess Kate was “lovely” but “no one is really excited about them.” The “upstarts,” Harry and Meghan, “were going to give some juice,” but they “got rid of them.”

“I don’t think that England is ready to be stuck with Charles and Camilla,” Behar concluded. “I just don’t think they’re that exciting.”

“Right,” Goldberg replied. “Meghan, you agree with this?”

“I would literally rather eat a muddy tire than have to watch or have anything to do with Camilla and Charles,” was McCain’s blunt reply. “I find them, like, the most boring people in the world.”

McCain explained that she didn’t like how Harry and Meghan were treated. “She went over there, tried to help modernize, you know, something that’s, in my perspective, old, archaic, and deeply irrelevant, and now she came back here and I’m just glad they have a safe space to live here where they can live their lives the way they want to.”

Co-host Sara Haines was skeptical that the British monarchy would come to an end any time soon, saying that they had been around for “over 1,000 years” and “survived beheadings, revolutions, the bubonic plague, the abdication of Edward.”

“They have shown themselves very adept at adapting,” said Haines, and remain “very popular” in the UK.

Watch the video above, via ABC.

