Meghan McCain Snipes at Sunny Hostin in Tense View Standoff: ‘You Don’t Need to Look at Me That Way’

In case the world needed more evidence that the relationship between the regular talent appearing on The View isn’t always the chummiest, we submit the following.

During a discussion on the Mueller Report findings, more specifically, a debate on the origins of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, things got a bit tense between co-hosts Meghan McCain and Sunny Hostin — who both tried to opine at the same time.

The immediate friction threw of sparks familiar with Mediaite users with the odd fetish of watching conflict from this ABC dayside show when McCain snapped at co-host Hostin for looking at her some kind of way, a charge which Hostin bemusedly denied.

This moment came as McCain interrupted herself tell Hostin “you don’t need to look at me that way,” to which Hostin replied “I can’t look at you?”

Whoppi Goldberg admirably dove on top of the live grenade and quickly calmed the storm — moving the discussion on to another topic.

Good stuff The View!

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com