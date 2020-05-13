Meghan McCain took a swipe at Dr. Anthony Fauci on The View when the hosts were discussing his exchange with Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) during the Senate hearing on Tuesday, and agreed that Fauci has been “really wrong on a lot of things.”

“I guess this show is called The View because I have a completely different take on yesterday,” she said after Whoopi Goldberg and Sunny Hostin defended Dr. Fauci . “I would like to say, I respect Dr. Fauci, just as I think most Americans do.”

McCain claimed many of her friends have called to reveal how disappointed they are that California has extended their stay-at-home order, adding that some will son be unable to pay their mortgages.

The host then cited mental health and suicide spikes, noting that there are many ways to die amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“What Rand Paul was trying to say to Anthony Fauci is that you’ve been really wrong on a lot of things,” McCain added before referencing a clip Tucker Carlson played on his show Tuesday night. “You don’t have to wear masks, to 2.2 million people are going to die, to we need millions of ventilators, that now we have so many ventilators we don’t know what to do and we’re giving it to foreign countries right now.”

The host then praised Elon Musk for reopening Tesla and bringing his employees back to work safely, and claimed the U.S. needs to reach a middle ground.

“So, I think there has to be more than just we’re locking down the country for the foreseeable future,” she added.

Watch above, via ABC.

