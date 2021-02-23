Meghan McCain lambasted Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s appointee for director of the Office of Management and Budget, for her tweets and actions that have become a subject of scrutiny in her confirmation hearings. McCain ultimately argued Tanden does not belong in the president’s administration.

“Anybody that knows anything about politics, or has been around for any period of time knows it’s not just her tweets,” McCain said before noting that Tanden has been accused of punching a reporter after they asked Hillary Clinton a question about the Iraq war.

“People who used to work for her said she was a very bad organizational leader,” she added. “She lacked leadership and moral courage. As early as 2018 she was called impossible to trust because she named the victim of a sexual harassment victim in a company meeting and exposed them for being a victim of sexual harassment.”

McCain went on note the dangers of exposing a victim of sexual harassment, adding that the #MeToo movement and assault were topics discussed at length on The View.

“She doesn’t belong in the Biden Administration,” McCain said. “And I don’t want to hear anything about waxing poetic, about searching for the soul of the country and this is a tune shift if you going to have people like Neera Tanden holding a Cabinet position.”

McCain set off a firestorm Monday when she called for Biden to to replace Dr. Anthony Fauci because she was frustrated by the nation’s vaccine rollout plan.

“I’m over Dr. Fauci,” she said. “I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science, or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places who are doing this successfully.”

Prior to Tuesday’s episode, McCain already took to Twitter to clarify her stance, writing that she’s “not a phony.”

Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony – i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air. This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 22, 2021

She later took to Twitter again to reiterate that Fauci’s messaging has been “incredibly inconsistent and confusing.”

The messaging is incredibly inconsistent and confusing. I voiced my frustration honestly despite the fact that if you and twitter don’t like it, I represent the feelings of many Americans. I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational. https://t.co/HEGCPmMKsB — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 23, 2021

