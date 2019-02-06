Meghan McCain Tears Into Trump for Latest Attack on her Dad: So Much for Rejecting the Politics of Revenge

The View opened today with mixed-to-negative reactions to President Donald Trump‘s State of the Union, but for Meghan McCain in particular, Trump’s words about unity and bipartisanship rang particularly hollow.

Before the address last night, The New York Times reported on details of Trump’s lunch with TV anchors, in which POTUS insulted multiple Democrats––calling Chuck Schumer a “nasty son of a bitch”––and said this about the late Senator John McCain:

He recounted again the story of what he considered Senator John McCain’s betrayal in voting against advancing a measure to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care program. Although Mr. McCain has since died, Mr. Trump remains upset. “By the way,” Mr. Trump said, “he wrote a book and the book bombed.”

Meghan McCain hit back on Twitter last night, but this morning she elaborated and said attacks like this are just pretty obviously at odds with the message of unity Trump was trying to push:

“He had called senator Chuck Schumer a nasty son of a bitch, Joe Biden dumb, said some disparaging things once again of my father who passed five and a half months ago. So for me when he’s talking about ‘we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution,’ you aren’t being bipartisan mere hours earlier obsessing over people you consider your enemies. So for me it was a kabuki theater virtue signal, the entire speech last night towards his base, but please don’t sit here and tell me you are grasping for bipartisanship when Chuck Schumer as a son of a bitch and my father’s book ‘bombed’ and Joe Biden is ‘dumb.'”

