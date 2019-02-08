Meghan McCain to Colbert: ‘In the Words of Cardi B’ the Trumps Are ‘Going to Have Beef With Me Forever’

Co-host of The View Meghan McCain was on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night to discuss her father and her family’s relationship with the Trump family. The interviewed followed remarks by President Trump earlier this week attacking the late Senator John McCain, and his daughter’s responses on Twitter.

It was a tough discussion but McCain retained her composure, and even got in a timely Cardi B reference.

Host Stephen Colbert noted at the beginning of the interview that he hadn’t spoken to Meghan McCain since her father’s passing, and offered his condolences, saying he was sorry for her loss as well as the country’s.

“He was a great man, and you spoke so eloquently at his funeral,” he said. “When you gave his eulogy you said ‘we gather here to mourn the passing of American greatness, the real thing, not cheap rhetoric from men who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly…'”

The audience applause for that line interrupted for a moment and the two exchanged a few comments before he continued with the question.

“That was somewhat pointed,” said Colbert, obviously referring to the fact that the remark was clearly directed at President Trump. “That was somewhat pointed. I have to ask, did you know that Jared and Ivanka Trump would be attending when you wrote this?”

McCain said that she did not think at the time she was writing it that they would be in attendance. And that it wasn’t welcome.

“A funeral is like sort of, obviously, a sacred time,” said McCain. “And I thought that my family had made it clear, or at least I had, that the Trumps are unwelcome around me, and that my father had been very clear about the line between the McCains and the Trumps, so I was surprised when they were there.”

“It made me uncomfortable,” she said. “And I hope I made them uncomfortable, honestly, with everything.”

The audience cheered and applauded again.

After more discussion about John McCain’s legacy and achievements for the country, McCain expressed again that line between the families.

“I really want it made very clear that…the Trumps had beef with me then, and in the words of Cardi B they’re going to have beef with me forever,” she said, “and I’m not going to forget.”

“It’s sort of a strange element to my life now that they attended and I wish they had chosen not to out of respect, if nothing more for me,” she continued. But it’s their call, and I think that America can judge on its own what they thought of that, and what they thought of my eulogy.”

That beef extends to Trump’s MAGA base, who rather backwardly think that it was the obligation of the mourning McCain family to accommodate the Trumps rather than the other way around, and have not stopped taking petty shots at the McCain family over it since. Just like their president.

