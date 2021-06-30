Meghan McCain Torches Vogue for Putting Jill Biden on the Cover and Snubbing Melania: They Have a ‘Very, Very Problematic History’

Meghan McCain went after Vogue for putting First Lady Jill Biden on their cover after snubbing Melania Trump of that honor — calling out the magazine’s “very, very problematic history.”

The View hosts discussed the Vogue cover on Wednesday’s Hot Topics, Whoopi Goldberg noting that the magazine referred to Biden as a “first lady for all of us.”

“Melania was not the first lady of all of us,” Joy Behar said, adding, “I think that Anna Wintour is very fashion conscience and the jacket that said, ‘I don’t really care, do you,’ she did not consider fashion-forward.”

Behar went on to slam Donald Trump for not believing in science, cracking that they should be on the cover of “Unscientific America.”

Both Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines noted that the Trump administration was particularly divisive — with Haines positing Vogue kept Melania off the cover in “an attempt to not get that backlash from consumers.”

“They weren’t going to go anywhere near that,” she added.

McCain, however, strayed from her co-hosts, revealing she has been “done with Vogue ever since they put a very racist cover with LeBron James and Gisele [Bündchen] on the cover where he’s meant to look like an ape holding a woman.”

“Vogue has a very, very problematic history, as you can read about it in Andre Leon Talley’s a book that he wrote and he actually was a guest on this show talking about the intense racism he’s felt,” McCain added, also noting the Wintour has been accused of failing to put non-white models on Vogue covers.

“When it comes to first ladies, again, I’m not a fashion person at all,” she added. “I think the criticism from Republicans is it’s also Laura Bush and Nancy Reagan have never been on the cover of Vogue. There’s no space, no matter how fashionable you are.”

McCain then continued to critique the cover, saying that the whole thing was “a miss for me” — including the dress Biden was wearing.

