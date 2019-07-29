The View co-host Meghan McCain expressed concerns that President Donald Trump’s “race-baiting” and attacks on communities of color could keep conservative-minded young people from becoming Republicans.

“As someone who is I think one of the three Republicans or conservatives on this entire network, I’m always concerned about the next generation coming up,” said McCain. “And young people that are interested in conservative ideals only see this. They only see race-baiting, and only the Trump Administration, and what Republicans should be most concerned about right now, well, from my perspective, is what comes next.”

McCain said that Republicans will be out of power, because all politics is cyclical. She worried that “you’re going to have a bunch of millennials who think the entire Republican Party is [like] the person in charge that thinks all communities of color are infested.”

The View co-host said that anchors expressing emotion on air would resonate with them, such as when CNN anchor Victor Blackwell teared up on air over the weekend talking about his hometown of Baltimore.

Co-host Joy Behar added that the Republican leadership’s silence was “deafening.” She called to mind when Rep. Rashida Tlaib called Rep. Mark Meadows a racist during the Michael Cohen hearings, Rep. Elijah Cummings stood up for Meadows.

“You are one of my best friends. I know that shocks a lot of people,” said Cummings to Meadows.

“I could see and feel your pain,” said Meadows, adding that he didn’t think Tlaib intended to cause that.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that you know a racist when you see one. “They’re pretty clear about who they are.” She said that when people start an entire campaign by calling one group racists, rapists or murderers, it is a form of other-ing.

“When somebody says, that person is a racist, make them explain why they say that. Make them explain why,” she said.

Watch above, via ABC.

