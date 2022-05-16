Megyn Kelly Defends ‘Friend’ Tucker Carlson From Those Blaming Him for Buffalo Shooting: ‘Can’t We Spend Two F*cking Minutes Mourning?’

Megyn Kelly defended Tucker Carlson from those who have blamed the Fox News host for the shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 dead over the weekend.

The alleged shooter Payton Gendron is believed to have published a racist manifesto touting white replacement theory — the same theory Carlson has embraced on his Fox news show. In one instance last October while discussing issues related to the U.S.-Mexico border, Carlson said, “America will never be the same after this, and of course that’s the whole point of the exercise.” He continued, “The Biden administration is subverting democracy, diluting the political power of American citizens by importing a brand-new population. That is exactly what’s happening.”

As a result of his commentary, many in the media have accused Carlson of influencing the shooter.

On Monday’s episode of The Megyn Kelly Show, the host said, “We will not be naming the shooter on this program, consistent with our policy of not naming mass shooters, who in part are out for infamy and we decline to help. He’s pleaded not guilty, but he also left behind a trove of information, including a 180 page manifesto filled with racist and antisemitic commentary. The shooter was White. Detailing how and why he picked his target.”

She continued, “Some in the media had been quick to point fingers and even place blame on our friend and very popular Fox News host, Tucker Carlson. It’s outrageous. It’s wrong, both factually and morally.”

“Why do we have to go to that place immediately on these stories,” Kelly asked. “Why can’t we spend two fucking minutes mourning the people who are dead and trying to understand that we have insane people in this country. We have lunatics. It’s a huge country!”

“We’re not going to be able to get rid of them all. It infuriates me. People have to inject their politics into everything,” she added. “And this guy had a racist manifesto. There’s no question that doesn’t make it Tucker Carlson’s fault. Just stop it. Just stop it!”

Listen above via The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM.

