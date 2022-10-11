Megyn Kelly Mocks Don Lemon’s ‘Promotion’ to the AM, Says Jake Tapper Is ‘The One Guy Who I Like’ at CNN

Megyn Kelly roasted CNN host Don Lemon while offering praise for his network colleague Jake Tapper.

Appearing on Tuesday’s edition of The Balance with Eric Bolling, Kelly dismissed Lemon’s claim that his recent reassignment from primetime to a new morning show he will co-host is a “promotion.”

“It’s such a joke,” Kelly told her former Fox News colleague. “I love it. All I could think of when he got booted out of his own show with his name on it in the primetime down to the morning – where he has two other co-hosts sitting there next to him of equal importance – and said it’s a promotion was, sure, Jan, sure Jan.”

Kelly went on to note Tapper’s recent move to the 9 pm time slot previously occupied by Chris Cuomo, whom CNN fired last year. She called him a “dishonest, unethical man,” and slammed him for participating in strategy sessions with his brother – then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) – amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“Tapper, I think has a much better chance of being fair,” she continued. “I’d much rather see Tapper in that role than Cuomo.”

Kelly added that Tapper alone can’t turn around CNN’s ratings woes.

Bolling asked if CNN’s purported pivot toward the political center is working out for the network.

“Do you think they have a shot?” he asked. “Meanwhile, MSNBC’s not really pivoting at all. They’re staying hard, hardcore left.”

“No,” she replied. “There’s really no place to stop of any reason over there. Again, you mentioned the one guy who I like, who’s Tapper, who I think he’s not a big Trump fan, but I think he’s the closest thing to fair they have. But I don’t really think he wants to stay in the primetime. I think he’s got a family that he’d like to see.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

