Megyn Kelly returned to Fox News for the first time in three years for a sit-down interview with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night.

At one point during the interview, Carlson tried to get Kelly to join in when he took a shot at President of CNN Jeff Zucker.

Kelly, though, shut him down.

“Two days ago, this report comes out from Project Veritas and CNN and in it, whatever you think of their methods, they have the head of CNN, Jeff Zucker instructing his employees [to report] impeachment, impeachment, impeachment. We are hitting impeachment no matter what, “Carlson opined. “Impeachment is the only story that matters.”

He added: “Sounds more like a political campaign than a news judgment.”

In response, Kelly noted that impeachment is, in fact, big news and defended the CNN head to the Fox News host.

“Impeachment is a big story,” she replied. “If the president of the United States is going to get impeached and possibly bounced out of office, it’s a major, major story. So, I think that’s defensible on the part of Jeff Zucker but I do think the hyperfocus on by most media at the expense of all else is not new.”

