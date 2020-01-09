Megyn Kelly recently held a group interview with her fellow former Fox Newsers to talk about how their experiences were depicted in the film, Bombshell.

The biographical movie has been a major source of media intrigue because of how it portrayed the sexual harassment that Kelly and others experienced at the hands of former Fox News chief, the late Roger Ailes. Kelly watched the film with former Fox employees Juliet Huddy, Rudi Bakhtiar, Julie Zann, and the four women gathered afterward with Kelly’s husband, Douglas Brunt, to talk about it afterward.

The four women offered emotional responses as they talked about Ailes’ conduct and how he suppressed all complaints about sexual harassment while running Fox. Eventually, Kelly asked her companions whether they had to do “the spin” while presenting themselves before Ailes in his office.

Bakhtiar and Zann said Ailes asked them both to twirl for him, while Huddy recalled that even though Ailes didn’t do that to her, he did comment on her physical figure. When Kelly was asked if she had to do “the spin,” she replied, “I was asked to do the spin…and God help me I did it.”

“If you don’t get how demeaning that is, I can’t help you,” Kelly said.

Watch above, via Megyn Kelly.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]