Mehdi Hasan used a portion of his latest show to dismantle former President Donald Trump’s attempts to defend the violent conduct of his supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol.

On Monday night, The Mehdi Hasan Show focused on Trump’s recent interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo — a conversation in which Trump faced zero pushback as he advanced a number of conspiracy theories, claimed once again without evidence that the 2020 election was corrupt, and stated there was actually a “lovefest” between his supporters and Capitol police on January 6th.

They were peaceful people, these were great people, the crowd was unbelievable and I mentioned the word ‘love.’ The love in the air, I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Lovefest!?” Hasan repeated incredulously. “I’m sorry, that’s bonkers.”

After that, Hasan played Trump’s comments again, but this time, he aired them over January 6th footage of the former president’s supporters fighting with police, attacking them with weapons, and destroying property. The supercut concluded with the video of the rioters chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the former vice president refused Trump’s impossible order for him to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 election results.

Watch above, via Peacock.

