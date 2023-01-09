Mehdi Hasan Claims There Are Zero Moderate Republicans Left In the House: ‘In Hock to One Donald J. Trump’

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan doesn’t believe there are any moderate Republicans left in the House of Representatives following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) grueling journey to becoming speaker of the House.

Hasan accused Republicans of pushing out Donald Trump critics like Reps. Liz Cheney (R-WY) and Adam Kinzinger (R-IL). The MSNBC host argued that though McCarthy critics who held up the voting process like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) were called out by fellow Republican lawmakers, the entire caucus is “extremist.”

Hasan said:

“The sad reality is that there are no moderates or establishment Republicans left in this GOP caucus. The people you might call moderates, like Adam Kinzinger, Jaime Herrera Beutler, John Katko, those who voted to impeach Trump, they are all gone. The people you might call establishment types in the GOP, like Mitt Romney, who voted to convict Trump twice and then got censured, or the Bush family, who didn’t vote for Trump in the last two elections, they don’t exist within the House GOP. If you don’t believe me, just ask Liz Cheney who was exiled from the House Republican Party for daring to hold Trump accountable after January the 6th.”

Hasan added that the current Republican Party in the House is controlled by election denying Trump supporters. He accused the House GOP Caucus of being “in hock” to Trump, despite the former president’s endorsement of McCarthy as speaker doing seemingly little to win over McCarthy’s hardline critics, chief among them being staunch Trump supporters like Gaetz and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). McCarthy did, however, offer Trump thanks after finally reaching the threshold to become speaker.

“The reality is that the House Republican caucus as a whole is extremist, is conspiratorial, is far right-wing, is in hock to one Donald J. Trump. Some of them just do a better job of hiding it than others,” Hasan said.

