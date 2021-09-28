Mehdi Hasan Rips Tucker Carlson on Replacement Theory: He’s Endorsing ‘A Once-Fringe Neo-Nazi Conspiracy’

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan tore into Tucker Carlson Tuesday night for pushing replacement theory.

Replacement theory is a conspiracy that non-white immigrants are being brought into the country to “replace” the white population. Carlson has come under fire several times for commentary bringing up the idea, and last week he straight-up said President Joe Biden has a “great replacement” policy.

On his Peacock show, Hasan noted for viewers how white supremacists have believed this for a while, but now it’s gone from the fringes to the top-rated cable news host.

He called this a “modern-day rallying cry for the neo-Nazi far right” and recalled how the last time there was outrage over this commentary by Carlson, “Fox refused to take any action.”

The Anti-Defamation League called for his firing back in April, and reiterated those calls just this past week.

Hasan said “this is very dangerous stuff” that inspired mass shooters, including the massacre in El Paso in 2019.

After the El Paso shooting, Carlson said that white supremacy is “not a real problem in America.”

“Great replacement theory gets people killed, and yet you now have Tucker Carlson, the most influential right-wing cable news host in America, defending it, promoting it, mainstreaming it, and elected Republicans are now following in his footsteps,” Hasan said.

Carlson responded last week to the ADL calling for his firing and remarked, “Fuck them.” Matt Gaetz defended Carlson from the ADL and promoted replacement theory.

Hasan concluded with this warning:

This is a deeply dangerous moment for America. Millions of people every night are watching cable hosts endorse a once-fringe neo-Nazi conspiracy about migrants and Black and brown people and Jews. Millions of people are voting for politicians who used to be afraid to say this stuff out loud, but are now happily and proudly doing so. And look, we know where this obsession with great replacement theory ends. With people being killed.

You can watch above, via Peacock.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com